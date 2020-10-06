Doctors Pevny, Purnell to open Aspen orthopedic office with Valley View

Orthopedic surgeons Tomas Pevny and Mark Purnell are going in direct competition with The Steadman Clinic’s new venture at Aspen Valley Hospital.

The two physicians and Valley View network announced a partnership Tuesday that will include the opening of an Aspen orthopedic office. The office will be part of the Valley View network.

Pevny and Purnell had been partners at Aspen Orthopaedic Associates that they and others sold in 2015 to Aspen Valley Hospital, which changed the name to OrthoAspen when it opened in 2016.

Pevny and Purnell also practiced at OrthoAspen but were not part The Steadman Clinic’s acquisition of OrthoAspen in September.

The office (101 Founders Place) is expected to open in the late fall, according to a press release.

The new practice puts them in direct competition with the group with which they couldn’t come to terms for future employment.

“I am thrilled to be joining the ValleyOrtho team in its new downtown Aspen office,” Pevny said in a statement. “This is not only a world-class group, but one that is driven to offer truly personal and compassionate care. My patients and our community deserve this approach to care.”

Valley View is an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Spring, where its 78-bed hospital is located on 21 acres.

“We are very pleased to open our new downtown Aspen ValleyOrtho office, and to have Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell join our team,” said Dr. Brian Murphy, CEO of Valley View, in a statement. “This new location allows patients to conveniently access their longtime surgeons. They are trusted, expert partners in the care of so many people in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Murphy added, “Keeping these outstanding orthopedic surgeons here locally fulfills our mission as a nonprofit organization to best serve the Roaring Fork Valley.”

Pevny, an orthopedic surgeon and shoulder and knee specialist, has practiced in Aspen since 1995.

Purnell has treat patients in Aspen since 1985.

“Aspen is not just the community I serve, it is my home,” Purnell said. “By joining ValleyOrtho’s new office in downtown Aspen, I get to continue to care for patients locally who have entrusted their care to me for decades.”