DiSalvo outraises and outspends opponents in sheriff’s race so far

Incumbent Sheriff Joe DiSalvo raised nearly $31,000 to fund his re-election campaign through June 2, well out-distancing his two challengers in the lead-up to the primary contest.

The three candidates for sheriff earlier this month filed their campaign contributions and expenditures reports covering the period Jan. 1 through June 2; ballots were mailed out June 6, and the top-two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The primary election is scheduled June 28.

DiSalvo and challengers Michael Buglione of Aspen and Michael Buysse of Woody Creek are on both the Republican and Democrat primary ballots in the nonpartisan contest. Buglione also received the Piktin County Democrat Party’s unanimous nomination for “certificate of designation” during its March 5 assembly for this month’s primary.

Through June 2, DiSalvo, who is seeking his fourth four-year term as sheriff, spent $12,153 on his campaign — $600 for campaign lapel pins, $1,500 on a golf tournament sponsorship, nearly $400 on his website, a monthly $2,600 fee to his registered agent, Valerie Ryan, and more than $4,000 in newspaper advertisements, among other expenses.

His donors include former Aspen resident Adam Frisch, who is seeking the Democratic nomination on the June primary ballot to represent the 3rd Congressional District. Frisch gave $100, according to the report. Aspen real estate brokers Andrew Ernemann and Joshua Saslove, developer John Sarpa, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson, and Pitkin County coroner Steve Ayers were among the local donors.





The acting family of Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and others each gave the maximum $500 to the campaign, as did Las Vegas casino executive Bob Mancari, according to the report.

DiSalvo had $18,799 in funds remaining on hand through June 2.

The report for Buglione, a former Aspen police officer and Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy, showed he had $358 remaining in his campaign coffers through June 2. He raised $1,693 from January through the beginning of June, lifted by a $500 loan and contributions from such former retired colleagues as Leon Murray (APD) and Ann Stephenson (PCSO).

Buglione’s campaign has spent money thus far on bumper stickers, yard signs, a campaign website and other marketing efforts.

Buysse’s report said he started with $3,000, through a loan of his own, and had $919 left in his war chest through June 2. His campaign spent $1,500 on a magazine advertisement in The Purist, according to his report.