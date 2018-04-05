Disabled veterans take on sled hockey at Aspen Ice Garden (video)

As part of the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic, participants were given the opportunity to spend the morning at the Aspen Ice Garden playing sled hockey. After practicing drills and learning the ins and outs of the sport, for some it was their first time trying sled hockey, the veterans were split into teams and able to show off their skills on the ice during a game.

“What we look for here is not about the disability but that little bit of ability and we take that strand and turn it into a cloth that is that ability to play ice hockey,” Brad Howe, a former Army Ranger, said.