Diplo to headline Belly Up on New Year’s Eve

Diplo (Courtesy photo)



The EDM artist Diplo will play a New Year’s Eve concert at Belly Up Aspen, the music club announced via social media Wednesday night.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. All allotted tickets at a Thursday morning presale sold out quickly. Prices range from $395 for general admission to $850 for reserved seating. As with all Belly Up shows, proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for entry.

A 10-time Grammy nominee, Diplo has been a regular in Aspen during ski season in recent years, playing Belly Up and an early 2020 apres-ski show at the Snow Lodge.

Born Thomas Wesley Pentz, Diplo is a member of Major Lazer, which most recently released “Music Is The Weapon,” their first album in five years; one third of LSD, the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times; and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose platinum-certified “Electricity” with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide and won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

In 2020, Diplo debuted his first country album, “Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil” — now certified gold — as well as his first ambient album, “MMXX.”





The announcement continues a run of bookings for Belly Up’s popular Christmas to New Year’s week that includes the biggest names in dance music: Dillon Francis (Dec. 23), Zhu (Dec. 25 and 26) and The Chainsmokers (Dec. 28 & 29). EDM stars, including Diplo, have reigned in the club during the high-profile holiday week in recent years but he has never before played the New Year’s Eve slot.