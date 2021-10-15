Deutschland springs — Oktoberfest at Sunlight set for Saturday

A few remaining aspen tree patches try to hang on to fall while a morning snow storm leaves a dusting of snow on the slopes at Sunlight Mountain Resort on Thursday.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

If You Go… What: Oktoberfest at Sunlight Where: Sunlight Mountain Resort, 10901 County Road 117 When: 11 a.m. to 7p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Cost: $35-50 More info: EventBrite.com/e/oktoberfest-tickets-168312197313

As snow begins to dust Sunlight Mountain Resort, so will beer and brats at Saturday’s Oktoberfest celebration.

The eight-hour event will feature live music, local booze, mountaineering deals and giveaways and, of course, brats. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kirstie Ennis Foundation, a nonprofit supporting underserved communities and providing opportunities for amputees and paraplegics.

“I wanted to bring something exciting to Sunlight, something exciting for Glenwood,” Ennis said. “That’s really where the heart of this comes from.”

Starting at 11 a.m., Ennis herself will be singing with Shady Lane. Rodney Rice will play from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and Whiskey Stomp will close the night from 4-7 p.m. Items to be auctioned include a trip to Moab, mountain bikes, snowboarding and rock climbing passes and lift tickets at Sunlight. A giveaway includes items like snowboards.

Alcohol will be provided by seven Colorado breweries and distilleries, including Capitol Creek Brewing, Carbondale Beer Works and Ennis’ companies, Murky Waters and Ball Brewing. Food is coming from Mac G’s grilled sandwiches, Sunshine and Moons Bakery and some of Sunlight’s own offerings, like pretzel and cheese soup.





For German flair, Wienerstube out of Willits will provide some of its schnitzel-style offerings.

It was a natural fit for the foundation and the resort to match, as they had been looking for an event to do together for some time. They had collaborated on some clinics on mountain biking and snowboarding.

“We’re particularly excited to partner with Kirstie and all her good work,” Sunlight Director of Marketing Troy Hawks said. “We certainly have requests from locals for more musical events, but we just don’t have the capacity to do it. We’re really glad that this came along.”

Hawks said the resort will be selling merchandise and tickets with the proceeds also going toward the foundation.

The money raised will help the foundation’s programs like recycling and refurbishing prosthetic devices and delivering them to those in need. The funds will also assist with hosting recreational therapy clinics in the valley.

“It’s just a way to bring everybody together after COVID kept all of us so far apart and damaged a lot of small businesses,” Ennis said. “This is kind of my way of giving back to other small businesses and bringing people together to have a little fun. The big thing is it’s supporting a good cause.”

Tickets are $50 for general admission, which includes three food vendor tickets, four drink tickets and full-day access. A $35 ticket option is available for guests under 21 or not planning on drinking. Children under 12 get in free, and dogs are permitted.

A shuttle from the Sunlight Ski and Bike shop in downtown Glenwood Springs will be provided for those that don’t want to make the drive up.

More information is available at EventBrite.com/e/oktoberfest-tickets-168312197313 .