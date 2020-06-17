Detour in place on portion of northbound Highway 133 in Carbondale due to sinkhole

Northbound traffic on Colorado 133 in Carbondale at Euclid Avenue is being detoured Wednesday afternoon due to a sinkhole that has formed under the road surface.

Motorists should plan for an additional 10 minutes due to a short detour onto side streets in the area, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The sinkhole and detour are located two blocks south of the roundabout at the intersection of Highway 133 and Main Street. The sinkhole was measured at 20 feet wide by 12 feet deep, CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said.

CDOT crews are currently on the scene assessing the sinkhole and will provided updated information as necessary, she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.