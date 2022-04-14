Determination of default not official notice yet for Krabloonik Dog Sledding

Dogs bark in their outdoor houses at the end of the day at Krabloonik in Snowmass Village on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Though some members of Snowmass Village Town Council said they found Krabloonik Dog Sledding to be in default on its lease with the town at Monday’s work session, it will likely require a council vote for the default to become official and final, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney.

“For any action by the Council to be official and final, it generally takes a vote of the Council,” Kinney wrote in an email.

Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen and Councilwoman Alyssa Shenk said they thought unmet commitments from the Best Practices Plan attached to the lease would warrant default.

Madsen told Krabloonik co-owner Danny Philips that he needed to provide plans and records for the adoption, retirement, spay and neuter and off-tether exercise plans by May 2; Philips requested a detailed, written overview of the requested documents by the end of this week.

“In my mind — and this is just me speaking, I can’t speak for the rest of my fellow council members — I do feel that he is in violation of the lease, because he has not met these best practices,” Shenk said at the meeting. Shenk would like to see action from Krabloonik and review from the Best Practices Review Committee happen “simultaneously,” she said.





Councilman Tom Goode and Councilman Tom Fridstein both said in phone calls Thursday that they don’t believe the town has sufficient evidence to declare Krabloonik in default at this time.

“My position is, I don’t think we’ve really done a thorough investigation — there’s just a lot of allegations,” Fridstein said. “I don’t think it’s been confirmed whether or not they’re in default.”

Goode shared the same sentiment.

“I just don’t know that we have enough evidence that they’re in default. … I don’t think we have enough hard evidence to overrule the lease situation, not at this point,” Goode said.

Council indicated that they were willing to work with Krabloonik and the Best Practices Review Committee to find a path forward.

Madsen said after the meeting Monday that he considered the conversation to be a determination that Krabloonik was in default on the lease. Kinney clarified that determination is not official and final action until the town sends a notice of default.

“I think the Mayor gave very clear direction to Krabloonik. So the ‘determination’ may be underway, but until a letter of default is drafted and sent, I wouldn’t yet call the direction final,” Kinney wrote. “There are (multiple) steps that are going to be necessary to respect and follow the necessary due process.

I think the Mayor’s statement goes to one of the necessary first steps.”

Councilman Bob Sirkus was absent from the meeting Monday.

kwilliams@aspentimes.com