Denver’s emergency curfew pushed to 9 p.m., extended through Friday morning

From left: Syri Howard, 6, his younger sister Sachi, 3, and big brother Sincere, 8, get on top of their parents car parked on Colfax Avenue to join the protest heading down the street in Denver on May 31, 2020. They joined a protest over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while handcuffed in Minneapolis Police custody.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock extended the city’s emergency curfew through Friday morning as city leaders expect demonstrations and civil unrest to continue.

Hancock initially put the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place Saturday and Sunday as thousands ramped up their protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.

Protests began Thursday night and almost immediately turned violent with police across the country — including in Denver — spraying crowds with pepper balls, pepper spray and foam bullets, among other things.

On Monday, the mayor announced on Twitter that he’s extending the curfew four more nights, and adjusting the time to 9 p.m., and still ending at 5 a.m., for each night this week. This extended emergency curfew will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.

I am extending Denver's citywide curfew for the next four nights. The curfew will take effect at 9p (not 8p) tonight as well as Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. The curfew will run through 5a each morning. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) June 1, 2020

