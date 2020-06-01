Denver’s emergency curfew pushed to 9 p.m., extended through Friday morning
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock extended the city’s emergency curfew through Friday morning as city leaders expect demonstrations and civil unrest to continue.
Hancock initially put the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place Saturday and Sunday as thousands ramped up their protest of the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer last week.
Protests began Thursday night and almost immediately turned violent with police across the country — including in Denver — spraying crowds with pepper balls, pepper spray and foam bullets, among other things.
On Monday, the mayor announced on Twitter that he’s extending the curfew four more nights, and adjusting the time to 9 p.m., and still ending at 5 a.m., for each night this week. This extended emergency curfew will expire at 5 a.m. Friday.
