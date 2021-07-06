Denver woman rescued by helicopter after fall on Pyramid Peak near Aspen

An injured Denver woman was hoisted Tuesday from a ledge below the summit of Pyramid Peak and flown to safety by helicopter, according to a news release.

The 35-year-old woman fell about 25 feet near Pyramid Peak’s summit, suffered “multiple injuries” but was “conscious and breathing” when Pitkin County dispatchers received notice of the accident at 8:19 a.m., the release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office states.

“The climber was said to be lying on a ledge not far below Pyramid’s summit, immobile,” according to the release.

A team of Mountain Rescue Aspen volunteers who arrived on scene helped determined “that helicopter rescue would likely be necessary to safely extricate the woman from her perch,” and a crew from the Colorado Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter based in Gypsum responded. Along with two MRA volunteers picked up at the Aspen airport, the helicopter team contacted the fallen climber at 11:42 a.m.

“The patient was indeed hoisted from the ledge via long-line into the helicopter — and transported directly to the Aspen Pitkin County (airport),” according to the release, where she was met by an ambulance crew.

Whether the woman was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital or the extent of her injuries was not available Tuesday night. The 11-person MRA crew was out of the field by 2:21 p.m. Pyramid Peak is a 14,026-foot mountain located outside Aspen in the Maroon Creek Valley across from the Maroon Bells.

Dispatchers received word of the woman’s fall from the inReach GPS communication dispatch center, the release states. InReach is a satellite communications device.