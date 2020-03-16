Denver mayor orders closure of bars, restaurants except for carryout and delivery

Mayor Michael Hancock gives an update on current efforts to respond to COVID-19 in the City and County of Denver on March 9, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered the closure of all restaurants and bars except for delivery and carryout service Monday in an attempt to curtail the spread of the new coronavirus, which is surging throughout the world.

The rule will take effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Hancock also announced a number of other measures, including the closure of all city DMV locations until further notice and social distancing for those held in the city jail. The mayor also said gatherings may not exceed 50 people, following guidance Sunday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“Denver, this is the time we rise up together,” he said.

