Denver man remains missing on Pyramid Peak outside of Aspen

A 66-year-old Denver man remains missing on Pyramid Peak on Monday night after search crews could not locate him following an all-day search, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who is described as an “experienced outdoor enthusiast,” was reported missing at 6 p.m. Sunday by his hiking party, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. They said he separated from the group at about 2 p.m. near the peak, which has a 14,018-foot summit, and had not returned.

Because of the late hour Sunday and the difficult terrain, a search group was deployed at 5 a.m. Monday, followed by another group at 7:30 a.m., according to the news release.

Before noon Monday, a helicopter from the Army National Guard out of Gypsum was called in to help with the search. With no sign of the hiker by evening, crews pulled out of the field at 7 p.m. Monday. The search resumed at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The man is described as 5-feet-10-inches tall, about 165 to 170 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

Pyramid Peak is about 12 miles southwest of Aspen.

The Pyramid Peak trail on the northeast ridge is about 8 miles round trip from the trailhead at Maroon Lake, according to website 14ers.com. The last 1,000 feet to the summit requires “Class 3 and 4 climbing and careful route-finding,” according to the website, and the “remaining 500 feet to the summit is complex.”