Denver man injured while hiking in snowfield off Castle Peak near Aspen
A 52-year-old Denver man was injured Thursday afternoon while hiking in a snowfield just below Castle Peak near Aspen and was rescued by bystanders and crews from Mountain Rescue Aspen, officials said in a statement.
The man, who was hiking alone, sustained a cut to the back of the head and “skeletal injuries” and was transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
“The injured hiker reported that while he was glissading down the Conundrum Couloir, he lost control and tumbled head over heals,” the statement read.
After being injured, the man was helped to the Montezuma Basin area by three hikers, and they were met there by a crew from MRA and he was taken to Castle Creek Road then transported to the hospital.
Castle Peak (elevation 14,265 feet) is southwest of Aspen past the town of Ashcroft.
