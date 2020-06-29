Denver man in Garfield County Jail after high-speed chase ended in his arrest June 25 near Silt

A Denver man remained in the Garfield County Jail on Monday facing a laundry list charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft after he led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 west of Glenwood Springs last Thursday afternoon.

The 30-year-old suspect remained in custody Monday on $11,500 bond after making an initial court appearance Friday to be advised of charges that also include driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of stolen license plates and credit cards.

Garfield County Sheriff’s deputies picked up a vehicle chase at about 3:50 p.m. June 25 involving a stolen red Prius that began in Eagle County westbound on I-70.

According to an arrest affidavit in the case, pursuing officers from Eagle County pulled back at the Hanging Lake Tunnel in Glenwood Canyon and advised Garfield County officers to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle coming through Glenwood Springs.

The police chase resumed just past the West Glenwood exit in Glenwood Springs, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour through South Canyon and past New Castle before a spike strip halted the vehicle just west of Silt.

Upon approaching the vehicle after it had stopped, officers reportedly observed several syringes on the floor of the car, and the suspect upon being removed from the car “appeared to be very high,” possibly on heroin, according to the affidavit.

After the suspect was arrested, a search of the vehicle turned up two license plates that had been reported stolen out of the Denver area, as had the car. Also found among the man’s possession were four credit cards, two Colorado ID cards and a blank check not belonging to the suspect.

The suspect is due back in court July 16 to answer to charges including felonies for vehicle theft, theft of the license plates and credit cards, drug possession with intent to distribute, and possession of weapons by a previous offender, plus several misdemeanor charges.