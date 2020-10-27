Denver implements more coronavirus restrictions as cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock adjusts his glasses after putting on his face mask on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Denver.

Denver will force businesses and offices to reduce their capacity on Wednesday because of rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the city. Gyms could also be forced to shut down.

The changes come the state has downgraded the city to Colorado’s safer-at-home Level 3 status, one step above returning to a full-fledged lockdown like what was put in place this spring.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the news on Tuesday, saying that everyone in the city needs to work to reverse the trend as soon as possible.

“The numbers are the numbers,” Hancock said of Denver’s coronavirus case situation. “They don’t lie.”

Under the safer-at-home Level 3 status, businesses, including restaurants and retail, as well as places of worship and offices can only operate at 25% of their capacity — down from 50% — and indoor events are capped at 25 people.

