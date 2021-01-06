Denver government buildings closed, Colorado legislative committee canceled as mob storms U.S. Capitol
Denver’s government offices closed Wednesday afternoon as a precautionary measure while demonstrators gathered at the Colorado Capitol in support of President Donald Trump, a city councilwoman confirmed on Twitter.
All non-essential city employees were “released” unless otherwise directed by their department heads, according to a statement shared by Councilwoman Jamie Torres. Staff members working remotely are expected to continue their regular work schedule, however, the statement said.
At the same time, the state legislature’s nearby Joint Budget Committee also postponed its work for the rest of the day, state Sen. Chris Hansen confirmed. That work had been scheduled adjacent to the state Capitol.
While demonstrators at the Colorado Capitol remained loud but peaceful as of Wednesday afternoon, that was not the case in Washington, D.C. There, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing legislators to evacuate before they voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the November election.
