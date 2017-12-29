Denver DA charges 10 ‘budtenders’ for selling too much pot

DENVER — Ten employees of a legal marijuana business shut down by Denver officials earlier this month face criminal charges for allegedly selling too much pot in repeated sales to the same people.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Thursday that five Sweet Leaf “budtenders” were charged with felony distribution of marijuana and five were charged with misdemeanors based on the amount sold.

Adults are only allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana in Colorado.

Police began investigating in 2016 after a neighbor reported seeing numerous people entering and leaving one of its shops multiple times a day. Police say they arrested several repeat customers, most from out-of-state, with pounds of pot before doing undercover purchases.

An email and telephone call seeking comment from the company’s owners weren’t returned.