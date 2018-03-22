 Democrats reject GOP effort to let Coloradans carry a concealed gun without a permit | AspenTimes.com

Democrats reject GOP effort to let Coloradans carry a concealed gun without a permit

The legislation’s failure comes days after Republican’s blocked a Democratic proposal to ban bump stocks in Colorado

Jesse Paul
The Denver Post
Anna Stonehouse/Aspen Times

Aspen Middle School students and other supporters march protesting gun violence and in support of gun control for National Walkout Day on March 14 from the Middle School to Paepcke Park. Wednesday marked the 1 month anniversary of the Parkland Florida school shooting.

Democrats in the Colorado House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a GOP proposal to let people carry concealed guns without a permit.

Senate Bill 97 failed in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee by a 6-3, party-line vote.

Its demise was expected in the Democratic-controlled House after it passed the Republican-controlled Senate.

The legislation's House sponsor, Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, said the measure wouldn't lead to more gun violence or mass shootings. He called it a matter of giving gun owners their due rights.

"We do have a God-given right to self-defense," said Rep. Steven Humphrey, R-Severance, in voting for the legislation.

