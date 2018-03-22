Democrats reject GOP effort to let Coloradans carry a concealed gun without a permit

Democrats in the Colorado House of Representatives on Wednesday rejected a GOP proposal to let people carry concealed guns without a permit.

Senate Bill 97 failed in the House State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee by a 6-3, party-line vote.

Its demise was expected in the Democratic-controlled House after it passed the Republican-controlled Senate.

The legislation's House sponsor, Kevin Van Winkle, R-Highlands Ranch, said the measure wouldn't lead to more gun violence or mass shootings. He called it a matter of giving gun owners their due rights.

"We do have a God-given right to self-defense," said Rep. Steven Humphrey, R-Severance, in voting for the legislation.

