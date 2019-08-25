Delays expected Monday due to roundabout repavement

A file photo of the pothole on the Highway 82 roundabout near Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads transportation crews worked to repair in March 2019.

File photo/The Aspen Times

Colorado Department of Transportation crews are set to repave the eastbound lane of Highway 82 in the Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roundabout Monday morning, transportation officials announced Friday.

The paving operation will begin at 10 a.m. and should be completed by early afternoon. Delays should be expected, officials said in a news release.

“As busy as Aspen traffic is, it’s tough to ever find a good time to make these repairs,” said Tim Holbrook, CDOT transportation supervisor in a statement.

Repavement projects have been completed in the roundabout area over the past three years, including in July 2018 when crews repaved Highway 82 between the Aspen Business Center and the roundabout.

Most recently in March, Aspen city crews worked to repair a large pothole in the roundabout, which was created by and difficult to fix because of wet, snowy weather.

Holbrook said in the Friday news release he feels this year’s late-Aug. project will help strengthen the roundabout pavement for the winter season.

“Our goal is to shore up the asphalt in the roundabout before winter gets here because we know how tough winter conditions are on the pavement in that spot,” Holbrook said in a statement.

On Monday morning, traffic will be directed around the repaving operation by flaggers and delays should be expected at both Maroon Creek Road and Castle Creek Road.

Locals are encouraged to use alternate routes into Aspen, the news release stated.