Delay allows roadwork on Pass
An extra week of Independence Pass closure this spring allowed crews to repave the two narrow, one-lane sections of the road on the Aspen side, an official said Friday.
“For us to have an opportunity to do that provides a real benefit for everyone who uses the Pass,” said Elise Thatcher, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Independence Pass opens for the summer season Monday at noon, Thatcher said. It is the second-latest opening in the past 12 years, behind 2008 when the Pass didn’t open until June 5.
The U.S. Forest Service bathrooms at the top of the Pass also will open at noon Monday, said Brian Pettet, Pitkin County’s public works director.
Support Local Journalism
Independence Pass, located on the Continental Divide, tops out at 12,095 feet.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User