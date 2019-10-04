Decker Fire outside Salida grows to 5,800 acres

The Decker Fire outside Salida grew to 5,824 acres and is just 5% contained as of Friday morning, the Decker Fire Public Information Office said.

“Near critical” fire conditions remained on Friday, fire officials said in Facebook post. Dry weather and strong winds up to 40 mph will persist into the night, prompting a red flag warning and air quality advisory through Saturday.

New resources arrived to fight the flames, fire officials said, bringing the total personnel to 458.

The fire, which ignited on Sept. 8 as a result of lightning, has forced evacuations in the surrounding area and several road closures.

