Decision on Nardi case postponed until Tuesday





A hearing to determine if a former Aspen bartender convicted eight years ago of attacking and sexually assaulting a former girlfriend will get a new trial will resume Tuesday.

Peter Nardi’s lawyer told Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin on Friday she could not find case law related to issues important to the case that he talked about and, thus, wasn’t prepared to give closing remarks on the subject Friday.

Seldin — who later listed the important cases for attorney Nancy Holton to research — rescheduled those remarks for Tuesday afternoon.

Nardi was convicted in April 2014 by a Pitkin County jury of felony sexual assault, felony attempted second-degree sexual assault, felony violation of bail bond conditions, two counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor false imprisonment. He is serving a prison sentence of nine years to life.

Nardi, who has maintained his innocence, wants a new trial in the case because he says his lawyers, John Van Ness and Colleen Scissors, made mistakes during his trial that constitute ineffective assistance of counsel.





Seldin listened to three days of testimony this week and was expected to rule on the case Friday until Holton requested more time for legal research before closing remarks. Nardi will participate in Tuesday’s hearing via the internet.