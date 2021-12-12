Deadline this week for Valley Health Alliance enrollment
The Valley Health Alliance’s deadline for people to register for health insurance is Thursday, Dec. 15.
Connect for Health Colorado is the marketplace exchange for people who are not covered by an employer’s health insurance plan. It is designed to help people find the right plan for their budget and needs, as well as determine if they are eligible for a monthly premium reduction under the Affordable Care Act.
Insurance bought through Connect for Health Colorado between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15, the end of open enrollment, will have an effective date of Feb. 1.
The two insurance companies offering coverage on the individual exchange are Rocky Mountain Health Plans and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Connect for Health Colorado can be reached by calling 855-752-6749 or online at connectforhealthco.com.
