Day 2: Michael Buglione

Michael Buglione Aspen Pitkin County Sheriff Candidate

Courtesy photo

Today’s question: When it comes to law enforcement in Pitkin County, what’s the one thing (or two or three) that keeps you up at night?

The safety of our community and the safety of the deputies — We live in a very safe place, we can make it safer. My concern for our community and deputies is my biggest concern. I introduced a security system to the Aspen school district that would notify first responders within seconds of a catastrophic event at the schools. This same system could be used at Food $ Wine, Ideas Fest X Games and any other mass gathering where we are a soft target. I would focus traffic efforts on Highway 82 and not waste taxpayers’ dollars on boat patrol on Reudi, or backcountry patrol. The chances of one of those deputies on boats or snowmobiles being in the right spot at the right time for their intended use are infinitesimal. Let’s focus on where the problems are and where they could be. I would make sure the patrol deputies, jail deputies and dispatchers have the latest and best equipment to do their jobs safely and efficiently.

Correction: Buglione reported Monday that he had erred in his years on the Aspen Fire Board, and that should read two years instead of four. He said he takes full responsibility for the mistake.