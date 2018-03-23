Data shows Colorado’s population growing in more areas

DENVER — U.S. Census Bureau data shows that Colorado population growth is extending beyond its Front Range.

According to data released Thursday, Colorado grew by nearly 80,000 residents.

State demographer Elizabeth Garner tells Colorado Public Radio while that Front Range area in central Colorado has been seeing growth for years, other areas have been slow to follow.

The data shows that Pueblo and Grand Junction are finally starting to pick up following the Great Recession.

Mesa County in the western part of the state got 1,822 new residents from 2016 to 2017. Pueblo grew by about 1,600.

Meanwhile, El Paso County in central Colorado and Weld County in northern Colorado have grown by more than 10,000 new residents.

Garner says the Eastern Plains and some mountain counties are still experiencing declines.