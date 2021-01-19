DA’s office files four charges against Old Snowmass man after midvalley dogfight

An Old Snowmass man is facing a felony charge for allegedly throwing a handgun into the Roaring Fork River after firing the weapon during a fight between his dog and another.

The Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s office filed a charge of tampering with physical evidence against Robert Guion along with felony menacing and two misdemeanors — disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Eagle County deputy sheriffs arrested Guion Jan. 4 after an alleged altercation near Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. The police report states Guion and his wife were walking their two golden retrievers on a trail along the Roaring Fork River when they encountered another man walking two dogs. Two of the dogs got into a fight. The Guions said one of their golden retrievers was attacked twice by the other dog of mixed breed.

Guion allegedly threatened to shoot the other man’s dog during the fight, according to the report. Another man who was on the trail told Guion he could not shoot the dog. Guion allegedly pulled out a handgun, fired one round and said he could “shoot whatever he wants,” according to the deputy’s arrest report. No dogs or people were injured.

Deputies responded to the area after a witness called 911. They talked to the parties involved and Guion allegedly said he didn’t have a weapon and allowed the deputy to pat him down.

While sorting through the stories, Guion allegedly admitted to a deputy that he had fired the handgun and then threw it in the river.

Guion, 72, was arrested for felony menacing and the two misdemeanor charges. He bonded out of Eagle County Jail after posting $2,500.

Robert Guion



The DA’s office filed a criminal complaint and information on Jan. 17 that added the charge of tampering with physical evidence to the three charges Guion faced upon arrest. The charge contends Guion knew an official proceeding was pending or about to be instituted, so he allegedly tampered with the evidence to make it unavailable in an official proceeding.

The felony menacing charge, the most serious of the four filed, claimed Guion “knowingly placed or attempted to place (the victim) in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by use of a deadline weapon, namely: Bersa .380 semi-automatic caliber handgun.”

The misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment alleged that Guion’s actions “created a substantial risk of serious bodily injury” to a witness.

The misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct was filed for discharging the firearm in a public place.

Guion had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to the incident report.

Attorney Lawson Wills filed an entry of appearance for Guion. He declined comment on Tuesday. Guion was scheduled for a first appearance in Eagle County Court on Tuesday but the hearing was not held. He is scheduled to appear Feb. 23 for a disposition hearing.

