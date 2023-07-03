DanceAspen anticipates big second gala, the company’s main fundraiser
This summer’s fundraiser blends ‘American Bandstand”-style dance competition with ‘Dirty Dancing’ pieces
Special to The Aspen Times
Last summer, DanceAspen’s inaugural gala sold out, and this year’s tickets are going fast. Touted as the “party of the year,” Executive Director Laurel Winton expects it to once again sell out soon.
The dance company, launched in 2021 after Aspen Santa Fe Ballet disbanded its performing company, modeled a portion of its first grand party after the audience dance contest that “American Bandstand” introduced to television viewers in the 1950s.
Though last year’s friendly dance competition only lasted about 5 minutes before awarding the trophy, “it was so fun, and people were really engaged, so we decided to make the competition a tradition. Last year, everyone truly swarmed the dance floor,” Winton said, describing how they set a nonintimidating, vibrant mood. “We really value the community’s interest and passion in dance and doing what we do at a very high level but also making it inclusive for everyone to participate.”
Gala attendees have the opportunity to get a leg up, so to speak, on the competition, as DanceAspen teaches a few moves in its studio July 12. This year’s theme revolves around “Dirty Dancing,” which is entirely fitting, seeing that Winton performed as Penny in the Broadway show from 2014-16.
Playing Penny on Broadway was a formative part of Winton’s career. She had just transitioned from being a ballerina with The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago to learning new skills as a theatrical performer. During her Broadway stint, she landed the opportunity to dance with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, which ultimately led her to found DanceAspen.
She looks forward to bringing Penny back to life at the gala, showcasing Baby’s big moments — and big lifts.
DanceAspen will perform five or six pieces, including Penny’s mambo, which Winton delivered night after night on Broadway. Group choreography will feature songs like “Do You Love Me” and “Love Man,” while Sammy Altenau will add a Cirque du Soleil-esque variation to the choreography.
“We’ll have special DanceAspen twists (to ‘Dirty Dancing’), as our artists have a very unique style,” Winton said. “We’re celebrating the success of our fundraising and our company in its second year and telling the story of ‘Dirty Dancing,’ which I think a lot of people relate to and feel nostalgic toward.”
This year’s gala includes a three-course meal, with dances performed throughout the evening, as well as silent and paddle-raise auctions and dancing to DJ Naka G.
Last year’s gala raised about $350,000. The fundraiser helps pay dancers’ salaries, as well as other costs.
“We want to take care of our dancers to perform at their best,” Winton said, explaining that encompasses everything from bodywork to bringing in the best guest choreographers worldwide.
DanceAspen also plans to expand its outreach programs, visiting schools and offering free programs as far downvalley as possible.
“(Fundraising) is important to the future of what we do,” she said. “Other organizations are asking for collaboration, and we’re expanding our touring and national reach. We’re growing quickly, but that also means our budget is growing quickly.”
What: DanceAspen’s Aspen Bandstand gala
When: 5:30 p.m., July 14
Where: Hotel Jerome
Tickets: $350 (table sponsor ticket also available)
Other upcoming events: From 4-7 p.m. July 4, join DanceAspen for its first collaboration with the Aspen Music Festival as in-house choreographer Matthew Gilmore premieres a new work set to the scores of Leonard Bernstein. DanceAspen will also perform at Vail Dance Festival’s NOW: Premieres at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Then, Aug 25-26, the company presents ‘Solstice’ at the Wheeler Opera House.
More info: danceaspen.org
