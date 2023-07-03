DanceAspen anticipates big second gala, the company’s main fundraiser

This year's theme was inspired by Winton's role of Penny in the Broadway production of "Dirty Dancing."

Courtesy photo

Last summer, DanceAspen’s inaugural gala sold out, and this year’s tickets are going fast. Touted as the “party of the year,” Executive Director Laurel Winton expects it to once again sell out soon.

The dance company, launched in 2021 after Aspen Santa Fe Ballet disbanded its performing company, modeled a portion of its first grand party after the audience dance contest that “American Bandstand” introduced to television viewers in the 1950s.

Though last year’s friendly dance competition only lasted about 5 minutes before awarding the trophy, “it was so fun, and people were really engaged, so we decided to make the competition a tradition. Last year, everyone truly swarmed the dance floor,” Winton said, describing how they set a nonintimidating, vibrant mood. “We really value the community’s interest and passion in dance and doing what we do at a very high level but also making it inclusive for everyone to participate.”

Gala attendees have the opportunity to get a leg up, so to speak, on the competition, as DanceAspen teaches a few moves in its studio July 12. This year’s theme revolves around “Dirty Dancing,” which is entirely fitting, seeing that Winton performed as Penny in the Broadway show from 2014-16.

Playing Penny on Broadway was a formative part of Winton’s career. She had just transitioned from being a ballerina with The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago to learning new skills as a theatrical performer. During her Broadway stint, she landed the opportunity to dance with Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, which ultimately led her to found DanceAspen.





DanceAspen is holding its second fundraising gala on Wednesday, July 13. Courtesy photo

She looks forward to bringing Penny back to life at the gala, showcasing Baby’s big moments — and big lifts.

DanceAspen will perform five or six pieces, including Penny’s mambo, which Winton delivered night after night on Broadway. Group choreography will feature songs like “Do You Love Me” and “Love Man,” while Sammy Altenau will add a Cirque du Soleil-esque variation to the choreography.

“We’ll have special DanceAspen twists (to ‘Dirty Dancing’), as our artists have a very unique style,” Winton said. “We’re celebrating the success of our fundraising and our company in its second year and telling the story of ‘Dirty Dancing,’ which I think a lot of people relate to and feel nostalgic toward.”

Last year’s “American Bandstand” themed gala was a huge success. Courtesy photo

This year’s gala includes a three-course meal, with dances performed throughout the evening, as well as silent and paddle-raise auctions and dancing to DJ Naka G.

Last year’s gala raised about $350,000. The fundraiser helps pay dancers’ salaries, as well as other costs.

“We want to take care of our dancers to perform at their best,” Winton said, explaining that encompasses everything from bodywork to bringing in the best guest choreographers worldwide.

DanceAspen also plans to expand its outreach programs, visiting schools and offering free programs as far downvalley as possible.

“(Fundraising) is important to the future of what we do,” she said. “Other organizations are asking for collaboration, and we’re expanding our touring and national reach. We’re growing quickly, but that also means our budget is growing quickly.”