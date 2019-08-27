CSP: Woman killed in single-vehicle crash on Fryingpan Road

A 42-year-old Roaring Fork Valley woman died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Fryingpan Road when her SUV went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released pending notification of kin. She was the lone occupant of the vehicle, according to the state patrol.

Authorities were alerted at 8:42 a.m. that an accident occurred between mile markers 12 and 13, Trooper Josh Lewis said.

Investigators determined that the woman’s 2007 Ford SUV was heading westbound or downvalley when it started going off the right side of the road, Lewis said. The driver overcorrected, “ultimately sliding out of control and going off the left side of the road and colliding with a tree,” he said.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt but she was declared dead on the scene, according to Lewis.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected but speed is being examined as a possible factor in the crash, according to the state patrol. The crash occurred less than 1 mile west of Ruedi Reservoir.

The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.