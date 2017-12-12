Crystal River trail comments to be released Friday

The more than 500 public comments about a controversial trail proposed for the Crystal River Valley will be released to the public Friday, a county official said Tuesday.

Public comment for the Crystal River Valley section of the proposed Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail closed Nov. 15, and officials with the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program have spent the past month compiling them, said Lindsey Utter, the program's planning and outreach manager.

The comments will be released Friday on the Open Space program's website.

Officials have not yet identified a preferred alignment for the trail. That should occur sometime in March, Utter said. After that, the public will again be able to comment on the project.

Meanwhile, planning for the Crested Butte side also is progressing, with most of that alignment already laid out, she said.