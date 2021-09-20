Crown Mountain Park seeks applications for board vacancy

The Crown Mountain Park and Recreation District is accepting applications for a vacancy on its five-member board.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The board will meet at a special meeting Wednesday to make an appointment. Applications must be emailed to crownmtndirector@sopris.net by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“To qualify for appointment, an applicant must be a registered voter in Colorado and either a resident of the district or the owner (or spouse or civil union partner of the owner) of taxable real or personal property situated in the district,” said a notice from the district.

Four board members determined at the Sept. 8 meeting that fellow board member Jennifer Riffle failed to attend three consecutive meetings without approved absences. They voted to declare a vacancy, as allowed by state statute.