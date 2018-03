Cross-country skier rescued on Rabbit Ears Pass as storm intensified

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With the weather worsening, Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help a cross-country skier who found himself in trouble Wednesday afternoon.

The 54-year-old man from Texas called 911 shortly after 1 p.m. from Rabbit Ears Pass while a winter weather advisory was in effect.

Search and Rescue member Kristia Check-Hill said the man told 911 dispatchers that he had taken a “little tumble,” got wet and could not get his skis back on. The man was also getting tired.

The man was not prepared for the winter conditions. His jeans and cotton shirt were soaked, Check-Hill said.

Because the man called 911, dispatchers were able to determine he was calling from near the top of West Summit Loop B.

Check-Hill said she was unable to reach the man over the phone after he initially called 911.

