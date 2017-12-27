Unhappy inmate strikes Pitkin County deputies on Christmas day

An uncooperative inmate bit two deputies at the Pitkin County Jail on Christmas morning and punched one in the face, according to court documents.

Nicholas Olson, 25, is facing two counts of felony assault as a result of the incident, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

Olson was in the jail's gym area and "was being rude and not getting along with two other inmates … in the gym, was asked to leave and refused," the affidavit states.

Two more jail deputies responded and began escorting Olson to his cell after he again refused to leave the gym, according to the affidavit. However, as the deputies were escorting Olson out, his arm broke free and he swung his fist and hit a deputy in the side of the face, the affidavit states.

"While attempting to place Olson in handcuffs, (three deputies) ended up on the ground with Olson (and) Olson proceeded to bite (one of them) on the arm on three separate occasions and bit (the second deputy who was punched in the face) on the leg," according to the document.

Olson was in the jail after being arrested in October for possession of a controlled substance.