No clean getaway for El Jebel laundromat robbery suspects

EAGLE — The two people accused of stealing less than $300 from a coin laundry in El Jebel could face $500,000 fines.

Loyd Fuller III, 34, and Hannah Marie Hendershot, 23, did not get away clean from their alleged coin laundry caper. They were arrested and charged in connection with the Dec. 2 burglary.

They made their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Hendershot has no criminal history, her defense attorney Stacey Shobe said in arguing for a bond lower than the $7,500 that Deputy District Attorney Polly Keene requested.

In fact, Hendershot cares for a cancer patient in exchange for room and board, Shobe said.

Eagle County Judge Rachel Fresquez set Hendershot’s bond at $2,000.

Fuller is a different story. He has a lengthy criminal history and was out on bond in a Garfield County case when he allegedly broke into the El Jebel laundromat, Keene said.

Keene asked that Fuller’s bond be set higher $10,000. Citing the pending felony case, Judge Fresquez set Fuller’s bond at $7,500.

Hendershot and Fuller will both be back in Eagle County court Dec. 20. Fuller also is scheduled for a Dec. 19 appearance in Garfield County for the felony case.

It only took a few hours for deputies to catch up with the two after the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office released photos earlier this week and offered a $1,500 reward for information.

“The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community for the many tips that were received reference the El Jebel laundromat burglary,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

The pair face charges including second-degree burglary from a business, third-degree burglary, criminal mischief (under $300) and second-degree criminal trespassing. Prison sentences could go as high as six years and fines could reach as high as $500,000.