Crime briefs: Break in at Buttermilk ski patrol shack
March 12, 2018
Buttermilk ski patrol shack burglarized
Pitkin County sheriff's deputies were investigating a break-in Sunday that occurred at the ski patrol building atop Buttermilk ski mountain, a deputy said.
The burglary took place Saturday night or early Sunday morning, though it was unclear if anything was taken from the building, said Michael Buglione, a supervisor with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
No other information was available Sunday, he said.
MAN WITH CUT TRIGGERS INVESTIGATION
Aspen police were looking into a mysterious injury reported Saturday night by a man in Mountain Valley, according to a sergeant.
The 41-year-old man had a laceration on his back, though he refused to tell officers how it happened, said Sgt. Terry Leitch of the Aspen Police Department. The man called for medical assistance a little after 9 p.m., he said.
Leitch said the man made no claims that he was the victim of a crime, though Aspen police were continuing to look into the incident Sunday afternoon. Leitch declined to release any other information.