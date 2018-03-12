Crime briefs: Break in at Buttermilk ski patrol shack

Buttermilk ski patrol shack burglarized

Pitkin County sheriff's deputies were investigating a break-in Sunday that occurred at the ski patrol building atop Buttermilk ski mountain, a deputy said.

The burglary took place Saturday night or early Sunday morning, though it was unclear if anything was taken from the building, said Michael Buglione, a supervisor with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

No other information was available Sunday, he said.

MAN WITH CUT TRIGGERS INVESTIGATION

Aspen police were looking into a mysterious injury reported Saturday night by a man in Mountain Valley, according to a sergeant.

The 41-year-old man had a laceration on his back, though he refused to tell officers how it happened, said Sgt. Terry Leitch of the Aspen Police Department. The man called for medical assistance a little after 9 p.m., he said.

Leitch said the man made no claims that he was the victim of a crime, though Aspen police were continuing to look into the incident Sunday afternoon. Leitch declined to release any other information.