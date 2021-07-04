Crews working non-stop to clear mudslide from eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, but still likely evening before reopening

An aerial picture of one of the five debris slide areas along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon east of Hanging Lake that occurred on Saturday, July 3.

Fourth of July revelers in the Glenwood Springs area for the holiday weekend will have to wait until sometime later this evening to head back east on Interstate 70, as highway crews continue to clear the eastbound lanes from a series of Saturday debris slides in Glenwood Canyon.

While westbound lanes were cleared overnight with one lane reopened early Sunday morning, the eastbound lanes remain closed. The Glenwood Canyon bike path is also likely to be closed for several more days, Kane Schneider deputy maintenance director for CDOT District 2 said during a mid-morning press briefing.

“The goal is to have eastbound open by early evening,” he said, adding crews have been busy nonstop since about 3:30 p.m. Saturday clearing up to 9 feet of mud and debris from five different slide locations within the Grizzly Creek burn scar area.

The slides occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday after a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The slides are farther to the east of the area where two other debris slides occurred last weekend, also closing I-70 through Glenwood Canyon for several hours overnight.

Mike Goolsby, CDOT Region 3 Transportation Director, said a single storm cell positioned itself over the Flat Tops above the eastern end of Glenwood Canyon, east of Hanging Lake, on an otherwise rain-free afternoon Saturday.

That was enough to trigger the slides within the more-than 30,000-acre burn scar from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, he said, adding that there are an estimated 20 different drainages through Glenwood Canyon where a slide could occur.

About a dozen vehicles had already made it into the canyon before the closure happened, and were caught between, but not in the slide areas, Schneider said. The motorists were able to be turned around and escorted out of the canyon safely, he said.

Since the slides occurred, crews have been working for more than 20 hours non-stop, clearing and hauling hundreds of loads of debris to stockpiles on either end of the canyon, said Lisa Schwantes, CDOT communications manager.

“There is a lower chance of precipitation today and anticipated higher temperatures, which will help dry out the road surfaces in the canyon,” she said.

In the meantime, while I-70 westbound is open, eastbound travelers are being diverted from I-70 at Rifle and onto the recommended northern detour route via state Highway 13 to U.S. 40 and either Highway 131 or Highway 9 back to I-70 at Wolcott or Silverthorne.

Local traffic headed to Glenwood Springs or the Roaring Fork Valley from western Garfield County is being allowed through, according to CDOT.

The more lengthy closure in Glenwood Canyon may be the recreational path between the interstate and the Colorado River. Schneider said the path has about 10 to 12 feet of debris piled on top of it in places, and it will likely be closed for some time.

Bob Group, program manager for CDOT’s Geohazards Division, said during the Sunday morning briefing that there’s little that can be done to mitigate for slides, which is always a potential following a major wildfire.

“The fire burned over 30,000 acres, so it’s too big an area to do any kinds of treatments to prevent slides from happening,” he said. “It’s also in a tight, narrow canyon, so there’s not a lot of area to work with to do that kind of migitation.”

Schwantes advised that motorists traveling via I-70 through Glenwood Canyon be prepared for potential closures, and to check weather forecasts and CDOT’s cotrip.org website for any closures or other alerts that could affect their travel.

