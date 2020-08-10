Crews responding to wildfire in Glenwood Canyon; I-70 closed in both directions
Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a large wildfire Monday afternoon near Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, and the interstate remains closed in both directions.
According to GSFD Facebook alerts, an evacuation is in process in the area between No Name and east to Bair Ranch. The interstate is closed between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero.
The fire is burning on the south side of I-70 and is rapidly spreading up the steep hillside in the canyon, according to the GSFD.
“The fire has been named the 120 Fire,” according to a Facebook post from the Fire Department. “The incident commander has requested that both directions of I-70 close down.
“Air support is also en route.”
According to an update at 2:45 p.m.: “One helicopter is on scene. Four heavy air tankers are en route.”
The large plum of smoke is visible from parts the Roaring Fork Valley and as far west as Rifle.
The I-70 closure for both directions is between mile marker 116 (Glenwood Springs) on the west side of the canyon and 133 (Dotsero) on the east side of the canyon.
Eagle County alert system sent a notification about 1:45 p.m. that stated the interstate is closed at mile marker 133 for “unknown time.”
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Fire crews are responding Monday afternoon to a large brush fire at mile marker 120 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Grizzly Creek rest area.