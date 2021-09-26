Crews respond to chimney fire in Snowmass Village
Minor damage, no injuries reported in Sunday morning incident
A chimney fire on Ridge Road was the source of a visible plume of smoke Sunday morning in Snowmass Village, according to Kevin Issel, incident commander and deputy chief at Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.
Crews were dispatched at 9:32 a.m. Sunday to respond to the fire. Firefighters accessed the chimney from the roof side and were able to contain and extinguish the blaze in about an hour, Issel said.
There was minor smoke and water damage to the structure but the home is still liveable, Issel said. There were no injuries.
Roaring Fork Fire received mutual aid support from Aspen Fire Department and the Aspen Ambulance District. About 20 firefighters, four engines, one ladder, two ambulances and two chiefs responded to the incident.
The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, Issel said.
