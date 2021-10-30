Crews knock down fire at Snowmass Village condo complex
Fire crews responded Saturday afternoon to a structure fire in the Seasons Four complex in Snowmass Village.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue firefighters were using the ladder truck to try to get to what appeared to be the exterior wall on the top level in the end unit of the complex’s L building. Aspen Fire also was on the scene. The complex is located on Lower Woodbridge Road.
Officials closed a section of Brush Creek Road below the complex. Traffic was being diverted at Owl Creek Road.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
