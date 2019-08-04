Crews keep wildfire near New Castle to less than 5 acres; unattended campfire suspected

An unattended campfire is believed to have caused a small wildfire that firefighters were able to extinguish as it burned near a house outside New Castle Saturday afternoon.

No evacuations were ordered, but Garfield County Road 335 was closed for approximately 45 minutes during the incident, according to a post to the Colorado River Fire Rescue Facebook page Saturday about 8:15 p.m.

Several units responded at 1:32 p.m. to the fire, which was burning about 50 feet from a house in the area of 117 Garfield County Road 335, according to the post. Crews encountered heavy smoke and 6- to 8-foot flames.

“A fire line was established around structures and the fire was then flanked on both sides,” according to the post.

Firefighters from Glenwood Springs and interagency fire crews were also on the scene assisting, along with deputies from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. A total of 17 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment responded.

The fire burned about 4.45 acres before it was brought under control, according to the post.

“Crews will continue to monitor the fire scene tonight and tomorrow. The cause is believed to be an unattended campfire, not fully extinguished from the evening before.”