CPW wants public input on Roaring Fork Valley black bear management plan

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are hosting a public meeting to discuss updates to its black bear population management plan for the Roaring Fork and Eagle River valleys.

The public input meeting is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Glenwood Springs Recreation Center (100 Wulfsohn Road). The management plans are the blueprint CPW uses when establishing wildlife population objectives for a specific area, CPW officials said Monday in a news release. Wildlife managers stress that the process is heavily dependent on public preferences in addition to established wildlife management practices.

“Data Analysis Unit B-11 encompasses the Eagle and Roaring Fork valleys, is very large, has a diverse mix of habitat and faces complex management issues,” CPW biologist Julie Mao of Glenwood Springs said in the release. “Everyone that lives here has a stake in the issue, and we encourage the public to let us know what they would like to see in terms of bear management in this (analysis).”

In addition to the public meeting, the public can provide written comments and respond to a short survey by going to https://tinyurl.com/B11survey2021 . All survey responses and written comments must be submitted by Nov. 10.

The draft bear management plan is available on CPW’s website at cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/HerdManagementPlans.aspx.





If you have any questions about the public survey or the management plan, please contact Mao (julie.mao@state.co.us) or Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita (matt.yamashita@state.co.us).