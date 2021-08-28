COVID hospitalizations in Colorado reach their highest level since January

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colorado on Friday reached its highest level since Jan. 21.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there were 705 people hospitalized because of the virus at the end of this week, up from 263 on July 12.

Coronavirus cases have been spiking in Colorado as the delta variant spreads across the state. Officials say about 99% of all new cases in the state are caused by the variant, which was first detected in India and is thought to be as contagious as the chickenpox.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado still remain well below their peak of 1,847 reached on Dec. 1, but the trend of increasing admissions is not showing signs of slowing.

On Thursday, Colorado reported that its seven-day average of new daily cases was 1,490, with a seven-day average test positivity rate north of 6%. That’s up from a seven-day average of new daily cases of 340 in early July, when the test positivity rate was hovering between 2% and 3%.

