Covid attrition

Carbondale’s Covid denier is back with more nonsense and potentially fatal advice (for others) regarding the pandemic. Chase McWhorter asserts “people should be free to choose how to protect themselves. Wear five masks and get three booster shots, or do nothing at all. Manage risk as you see fit.” (“Cornerstone pastor stands up for kids, parents,” letters, Dec. 3, The Aspen Times)

The claim is correct only as long as McWhorter’s “people” chose not to associate with other “people” who have not made the same choice. This means McWhorter’s unvaccinated people should not be allowed to visit restaurants, grocery stores or any other venues where those who have chosen to follow the rules congregated.

Maybe we should look to Austria for an example. In November the country imposed a lockdown on all those over 12 who were not fully vaccinated. The country later extended the lockdown to everyone and mandated that everyone be vaccinated. U.S. states and cities do have the authority to impose such mandates. Colorado should.

Mr. McWhorter does not seem to understand that it is my liberty he is infringing, not his, when he fails to wear a mask or get vaccinated.

There is hope, though. David Leonhardt and The New York Times have been publishing charts showing that “The gap in Covid’s death toll between red and blue America has grown faster over the past month than at any previous point.” Death rates were three times higher in heavily Trump counties than in heavily Biden counties because 40 percent of Republican adults remain unvaccinated while only 10 percent of Democrats remain unvaccinated. Wait long enough and the unvaccinated will be gone.





Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minster got it right when he asserted, “By the end of this winter everyone in Germany will either be vaccinated, recovered or dead.” Maybe the same outcome will occur here.

Philip Verleger

Denver