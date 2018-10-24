Coulple in bike case back from Calif.

A Basalt couple who apparently fled Colorado for California earlier this month after being charged in connection with an investigation into stolen, high-end mountain bikes are both back in the Roaring Fork Valley.

David Thompson, 39, was extradited from Long Beach back to Colorado, and appeared in court Wednesday in Pitkin County. Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely kept his bond at $50,000 cash-only after a request from a prosecutor and Thompson's desire to stay in jail, where he said he is able to remain healthy and sober.

Thompson was charged with two counts of felony theft in September after police discovered two stolen mountain bikes at the apartment complex where he lived with Elizabeth Sullivan, 33. Thompson failed to appear in Pitkin County District Court after he was charged with the felonies.

Sullivan was charged with possession of methamphetamine after police discovered the drug in her apartment while executing a search warrant related to the stolen bikes.

Both Sullivan and Thompson were arrested in Long Beach by police Oct. 1, the day Thompson was supposed to be in court in Aspen. The Long Beach charges against Thompson weren't available, though Sullivan was charged with commercial burglary, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing and other misdemeanor counts.

Sullivan, however, was apparently released by Long Beach police and returned to Colorado on her own accord. However, Basalt police arrested her last week after she returned to her Basalt apartment, according to court documents.

"As soon as Ms. Sullivan saw us come off the elevator, she took off running to the east end of the building," according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. A Basalt officer and Police Chief Greg Knott chased Sullivan and caught her in a stairwell, the affidavit states.

Sullivan was again charged with possession of a controlled substance after that arrest when the Basalt officers found pills on her, according to the affidavit.

She said in court she had every intention of dealing with her case "head-on" and apologized for her actions.

District Judge Chris Seldin, however, left her bond at $50,000 cash-only.

"The inference is that the two of you fled the jurisdiction," Seldin said.

Sullivan remains in custody at the Pitkin County Jail.

jauslander@aspentimes.com