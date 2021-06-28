Cottonwood Pass closed after rollover crash

Cottonwood Pass from Gypsum to Colorado Highway 82 in the Roaring Fork Valley is closed as of 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Eagle County Road and Bridge confirmed.

There is an accident and the road is “blocked completely,” and there is no estimate yet on when it might reopen, Eagle County said in an alert.

Traffic along Cottonwood Pass increased greatly this weekend following back-to-back debris slides Saturday and Sunday that closed I-70 twice through the Canyon. I-70 has remained closed since Sunday afternoon following multiple debris slides along the Grizzly Creek burn scar.

CDOT is aiming to reopen eastbound lanes through the canyon by Monday afternoon and the westbound lanes by late Monday evening.