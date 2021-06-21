Coroner ID’s Basalt cyclist who died over weekend near Snowmass Creek Road
Gregory Daniel Smith, 69, was found Sunday morning in Snowmass Creek
Officials have identified the cyclists who died over the weekend on Snowmass Creek Road as Gregory Daniel Smith, 69, of Basalt.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office said Monday morning the cause and manner of Smith’s death is “pending a post-mortem exam. … Circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.“
Smith was found Sunday morning in Snowmass Creek, about four-tenths of a mile up the road from Highway 82, officials said. He was reported missing Saturday evening, and searchers located his body in the creek Sunday morning. Mountain Rescue Aspen personnel teamed up with a Roaring Fork Fire Rescue swift-water rescue team to recover the body.
