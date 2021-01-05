CORE wants 200 community selfies and climate stories for mural project

The energy nonprofit Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is creating a mural project that will span three local Colorado Mountain College campuses to tell the story of climate change.

They’re looking for help from community members to put a face on climate action.

Titled “Stories of Climate Change/Historias del Cambio Climático,” the multicultural project will debut in spring as the centerpiece of CORE’s third annual “Imagine Climate” project using art to inspire climate action.

The mural project is the result of a partnership with the Inside Out Project, the French artist JR’s global portrait initiative that included an Aspen project in 2015, and with Colorado Mountain College.

They are asking for locals to upload a self-portrait and a 90-second story to be eligible to be featured in murals that will wrap three college buildings. Submissions open Wednesday at aspencore.org/participate.

CORE expects the slots to fill fast; the first 200 submissions that meet guidelines will be eligible for inclusion in the murals.

“Climate change knows no boundaries,” CORE executive director Mona Newton said in an announcement. “We want to show the human diversity of this phenomenon, representing a breadth we don’t usually see in the media or in the environmental movement. We hope our portraits and personal stories will demonstrate that we are all in this together.”

“Stories/Historias” aims to include the Spanish- and English-speaking local communities and is supported by a multicultural advisory council with leaders from Anglo, Latino, Indigenous and other communities to ensure spread the word about the call for submissions.

Climate action programs will accompany the installation, led by CORE in Pitkin and Eagle counties and by CLEER in Garfield County, and slated for March 1 at CMC Aspen, CMC Carbondale and its central services building in downtown Glenwood Springs. Along with the public art exhibition, the photos and stories will be archived by the Aspen Historical Society and Carbondale Historical Society.

“Stories/Historias” is open to anyone with a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley who self-identifies with the project and uploads their selfie and story. Submissions must meet photo and story guidelines and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.