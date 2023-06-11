CORE takes message to the kitchen with low-emission cooking demonstration

Oodles of natural goodness.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Naturally, CORE is serving up lower carbon emissions in the run-up to the Food & Wine Classic.

The local nonprofit dedicated to a net-zero energy future will host its first Climate Conscious Kitchen from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the W in Aspen. Tickets are free, but space is limited and only a few seats remain available.

The farm-to-table exhibition will showcase how to lower carbon emissions through the way you cook, the appliances you use, and the foods and drinks you consume.

Highlights will include an induction cooking demonstration and presentation by Cody Rydin, executive chef with Aspen Skiing C o.; cocktails from “the most sustainable distillery on the planet,” Marble Distillery ; and farm produce from The Farm Collaborative with a presentation from Eden Vardy.

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency has worked for nearly three decades in ways large and small to save energy and combat climate change. Their efforts range from monitoring and planning to limit methane from old coal mines to, well, this week’s efficient cooking demonstration.





“The kitchen has always been the heart of the home, where cherished memories are made and connections are forged,” said Dallas Blaney, executive director of CORE.

The goal is to encourage people to be more climate-conscious in their culinary pursuits — from cooking methods and appliance choices to the foods they bring into their kitchens.

Dallas Blaney, executive director of CORE. CORE/Courtesy photo

“We want to help others create a kitchen that is not only inviting and welcoming but also environmentally conscious, safe, and sustainable,” Blaney said. “The Climate Conscious Kitchen event is a testament to the incredible efforts of individuals right here in the valley who have transformed their homes and businesses into models of electrification and sustainability.”

The Climate Conscious Kitchen is first of the inaugural Climate Action Series.

CORE is a partnership hub within the valley, guiding individuals and organizations on their journey of climate action.

“We provide invaluable support through funding, education, and access to resources such as contractors and equipment. It is our pleasure to collaborate with Marble Distilling, The Farm Collaborative, and Aspen Snowmass, sharing their inspiring stories with those who are eager to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Jami McMannes, CORE’s communication manager.

“We have worked closely with these organizations, offering advice and grant funding to enhance the energy efficiency of their facilities,” she said.

For more information: https://aspencore.org/

This event will be followed with two more events: the State of the Art of Architecture on July 27 and the Green Electronics Showcase on August 23. For more information about the events, visit AspenCORE.org/events.