CORE names Dallas Blaney as its new executive director
Dallas Blaney is the new CEO of Community Office for Resource Efficiency.
Blaney comes to CORE from an executive director role he had at another nonprofit, Challenge America.
“I’m passionate about addressing our challenges with sustainability, and I’m thrilled to get back into this work,” Blaney said in a statement. “Innovation is what historically sets CORE apart from other organizations. We need to continue to find creative solutions that positively impact the lives of our neighbors and communities as well as the environment.”
In addition to his time leading and growing nonprofit organizations, Blaney received a Ph.D. in political science from Colorado State University and spent several years lecturing on global sustainability and other relevant topics at the collegiate level. He is also a full-time Carbondale resident.
“During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead CORE than Dallas Blaney,” said Katie Schwoerer, CORE board chair. “Dallas is a proven leader with the skills, vision and ability to bring people together. We are confident CORE can scale climate solutions to meet the increasing urgency of the climate crisis under Dallas’ leadership.”
The announcement follows weeks after Ryland French, formerly from Aspen Skiing Co., joined the CORE staff as senior director of regional climate strategy.
