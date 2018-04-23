Cops: Remodeler stole cash, jewelry

Pitkin County sheriff's deputies arrested a 48-year-old Carbondale man Friday and charged him with stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from a home he was helping remodel, according to court documents.

Enrique Garcia was charged with felony theft after the owner of the Basalt-area home reported $4,700 in cash and between $15,000 and $20,000 in gold jewelry missing, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

The theft was reported March 11 and came to a head the same day when the foreman at the remodeling job threatened to call police unless the cash and jewelry was returned, the affidavit states.

At that point, Garcia left the job site, returned later that same day and showed the homeowner where the items were, according to the affidavit.

"Garcia then encouraged (the homeowner) to count the money to ensure that it was all there and then began to apologize repeatedly," the affidavit states. "The money and jewelry reappeared in places where (the homeowner) had already looked."

Later, another worker came forward and told deputies that he'd been moving a dresser with Garcia when a drawer opened that contained an envelope full of $100 bills, according to the affidavit. Garcia began counting the money and tried to give $200 to the worker, though the man declined and said he should tell the homeowner about the money, the affidavit states.

Garcia was arrested Friday on a warrant.

