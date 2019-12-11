Cops mum on teen sex assault arrest

A 15-year-old local boy has been arrested by the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office for sexually assaulting a “helpless victim,” according to Sheriff’s Office records.

Detective Bruce Benjamin, who made the arrest, refused Wednesday to release any more information about the case, including when the arrest was made, and noted that the boy hasn’t yet been scheduled to appear in Pitkin County District Court.

A request for the police report was denied Wednesday because it might endanger further investigation into the matter, according to Charles Matthews, the office’s records manager.