Cops: Aspen taxi driver was DUI when he struck oncoming vehicle

A longtime local taxi driver was cited for DUI and having an open container of alcohol in his cab after hitting another vehicle head-on over the weekend near Aspen, sources said Tuesday.

Kenneth Dahlberg, 65, suffered serious injuries after the 2011 Honda minivan he was driving Saturday night southbound on Castle Creek Road crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 43-year-old woman, said Trooper Josh Lewis, a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol.

The woman suffered moderate injuries and both were transported to Aspen Valley Hospital. The crash occurred 6.7 miles up Castle Creek Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Lewis said.

Dahlberg was on duty and driving a High Mountain Taxi at the time of the accident, said Matt Cook, owner of the taxi company. Dahlberg, who drove a taxi in the Roaring Fork Valley for about 40 years, no longer works for High Mountain Taxi, Cook said Tuesday.

Cook declined to further comment on the crash, citing an on-going investigation by his insurance company.

Dahlberg was charged with DUI, careless driving, having an open container of alcohol in the taxi and not wearing a seatbelt, Lewis said.